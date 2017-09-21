201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Strycova advances to quarterfinals…

Strycova advances to quarterfinals at Pan Pacific Open

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 4:57 am 09/21/2017 04:57am
Share
Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic returns a shot to Johanna Konta of Britain during their second round match of the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi)

TOKYO (AP) — Barbora Strycova advanced to the quarterfinals at the Pan Pacific Open by beating fourth-seeded Jo Konta 7-5, 7-6 (5) Thursday.

At 31, Strycova is the oldest singles player this year and is making her eighth straight main draw appearance in Tokyo. She will next play Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia also advanced, beating Kurumi Nara 6-1, 6-3. She will next face top-seeded Garbine Muguruza.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Hurricane Maria strikes

A busy, destructive hurricane season this year continues. Soon after Irma, Hurricane Maria took aim at the Caribbean. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?