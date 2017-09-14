Search continues for 3 missing after tanker, dredger collide

SINGAPORE (AP) — Authorities have intensified their search for three crewmembers of a dredger that collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters.

Both the ocean and aerial search areas were widened Thursday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

Divers recovered two bodies from the partially submerged dredger on Wednesday. Seven crewmembers were rescued by the police coast guard. Two of them were hospitalized, but one has been discharged, the maritime authority said.

The collision occurred when the dredger was transiting in a westbound shipping lane as it was entering Singapore, while the tanker was joining an eastbound lane to depart.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.