Search continues for 3 missing after tanker, dredger collide

By The Associated Press September 14, 2017 9:49 am 09/14/2017 09:49am
The bow of a partially submerged, capsized dredger is seen in the west part of the Singapore Strait, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, in Singapore. An oil tanker and a dredger collided in Singapore waters Wednesday, capsizing the dredger and leaving two dead and three missing, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

SINGAPORE (AP) — Authorities have intensified their search for three crewmembers of a dredger that collided with an oil tanker in Singapore waters.

Both the ocean and aerial search areas were widened Thursday, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said.

Divers recovered two bodies from the partially submerged dredger on Wednesday. Seven crewmembers were rescued by the police coast guard. Two of them were hospitalized, but one has been discharged, the maritime authority said.

The collision occurred when the dredger was transiting in a westbound shipping lane as it was entering Singapore, while the tanker was joining an eastbound lane to depart.

