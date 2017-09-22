201.5
San Francisco unveils memorial to WWII “comfort women”

By The Associated Press September 22, 2017 6:45 pm 09/22/2017 06:45pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A survivor of sexual abuse by Japan’s World War II-era army has attended the dedication of a San Francisco statue commemorating the plight of Asia’s so-called “comfort women.”

The memorial dedicated Friday outside San Francisco’s Chinatown is the latest of dozens such statues worldwide. They mark the suffering of women around Asia forced into brothels for Japanese soldiers in territory held by Japan in the 1930s and 1940s.

The plight of the so-called comfort women remains divisive in Asia.

Eighty-nine-year-old former “comfort woman” Yongsoo Lee came from South Korea for the ceremony. Lee raised her fist in the air, and she told the crowd the statutes will keep going up until there is a memorial to the comfort women in Japan’s capital.

California’s Korean, Chinese and Filipino communities established the memorial.

