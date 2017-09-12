501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » S. Korea conducts cruise…

S. Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 11:15 pm 09/12/2017 11:15pm
Share

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile it says will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis.

South Korea’s military said Wednesday that the Taurus missile fired from an F-15 fighter jet traveled through obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target off the country’s western coast.

The South’s military says the missile has a maximum range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and is equipped with stealth characteristics that will allow it to avoid radar detection before hitting North Korean targets.

South Korea has been accelerating efforts to ramp up its defense capabilities in face of a torrent of weapons tests by North Korea, which on Sept. 3 conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News Tech News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?