S. Korea conducts cruise missile drill amid N. Korea threats

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it conducted its first live-fire drill for an advanced air-launched cruise missile it says will strengthen its pre-emptive strike capability against North Korea in the event of crisis.

South Korea’s military said Wednesday that the Taurus missile fired from an F-15 fighter jet traveled through obstacles at low altitudes before hitting a target off the country’s western coast.

The South’s military says the missile has a maximum range of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and is equipped with stealth characteristics that will allow it to avoid radar detection before hitting North Korean targets.

South Korea has been accelerating efforts to ramp up its defense capabilities in face of a torrent of weapons tests by North Korea, which on Sept. 3 conducted its most powerful nuclear test to date.

