Roman beats Kubo on TKO to win WBA super bantamweight title

KYOTO, Japan (AP) — Daniel Roman of the United States defeated Japan’s Shun Kubo by technical knockout on Sunday to capture the WBA super bantamweight title.

Roman sent Kubo to the canvas in the seventh and eighth rounds before the fight was stopped by the referee in the ninth.

The 27-year-old Roman improved to 23 wins, two losses, and one draw with eight knockouts.

Kubo, who won the belt in April after defeating Venezuela’s Nehomar Cermeno, dropped to 12-1-0 with nine wins coming by knockout.

