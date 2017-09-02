501.5
Rohingya refugees stream into Bangladesh by land and sea

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 6:23 am 09/02/2017 06:23am
Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority use a local boat to cross a stream after crossing over to the Bangladesh side of the border near Cox's Bazar's Dakhinpara area, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. Thousands of Rohingya Muslims are pouring into Bangladesh, part of an exodus of the beleaguered ethnic group from neighboring Myanmar that began when violence erupted there on August 25. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

SHAH PORIR DWIP, Bangladesh (AP) — The UNHCR says thousands more people have crossed by boat and on foot into Bangladesh in the last 24 hours as they flee violence in western Myanmar.

Both Myanmar’s security officials and insurgents from the Rohingya ethnic minority are accusing each other of burning down villages and committing atrocities against civilians. The military has said nearly 400 people, most of them insurgents, have died in armed clashes.

Since Friday, tens of thousands more refugees have crossed the border seeking safety. Most have entered Bangladesh by land, but some are arriving by sea.

U.N. Refugee Agency spokeswoman Vivian Tan says “roughly 60,000 have arrived in Bangladesh since the violence erupted on Aug. 25.”

