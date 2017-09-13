501.5
Rights group urges India to ban shotgun pellets in Kashmir

By The Associated Press September 13, 2017 6:47 am 09/13/2017 06:47am
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — A human rights group has called on India to immediately ban the use of shotguns by government forces in suppressing protests against Indian rule in disputed Kashmir, saying pellets fired by the weapons have blinded and killed people indiscriminately.

Amnesty International also criticized Indian authorities for failing to support those who have been injured and disabled by the weapons.

Although shotguns have been in use in Kashmir since 2010, government forces fired them widely during months of civilian protests against Indian rule in 2016 after Indian forces killed a popular militant leader.

Since then, pellets fired by shotguns have killed at least 14 people and blinded hundreds.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and is claimed by both countries.

