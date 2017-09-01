501.5
Rescue ends at collapsed Mumbai building, 33 dead

By The Associated Press September 1, 2017 6:16 am 09/01/2017 06:16am
A rescue worker makes an announcement on a loudspeaker at the site of a building collapse in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017. A five-story building collapsed Thursday in Mumbai, Indian’s financial capital, after torrential rains lashed western India. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Rescuers say they have ended efforts to clear the rubble of a collapsed apartment building that killed 33 people in Mumbai.

Firefighting officer Bhaskar Pawar said there was no one left missing after the broken concrete and twisted metal left by the toppled building had been cleared by Friday afternoon.

The 117-building had been declared unsafe six years ago, but nine families were still living there. A first-floor nursery school had also continued to operate.

Thousands of buildings in Mumbai are more than a century old, their foundations weakened by years of heavy monsoon rains. Building collapses are common in India during the monsoon season.

