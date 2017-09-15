501.5
1 Romanian soldier killed in Afghanistan Kandahar attack

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 11:15 am 09/15/2017 11:15am
KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (AP) — A car carrying explosives rammed into a convoy of international troops in southern Afghanistan on Friday killing a Romanian soldier and wounding two others, the Romanian defense ministry said.

A terse two paragraph U.S. military statement also reported the attack but did not identify the nationalities of the wounded service members. The attack took place near the provincial capital of Kandahar province.

The Romanian defense ministry identified the service member who died as 41-year-old Cpl. Madalin Stoica. The wounded Romanian soldiers were evacuated for treatment, the ministry said.

The international troops stationed in Kandahar are referred to as the Train, Advise and Assist Command south, a reference to their location in the country. Troops from six countries are stationed in the south — the U.S., Australia, Germany, Bulgaria, Poland and Romania.

No one immediately took responsibility for the attack but the Taliban have attacked convoys of international troops in that region previously. Kandahar is the spiritual heartland of the rigid Islamic movement that ruled Afghanistan until being driven out by the U.S.-led coalition in 2001.

Associated Press writer Alison Mutler in Bucharest, Romania contributed to this report.

