501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Police arrest suspect in…

Police arrest suspect in deaths of elderly Japanese in Bali

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 5:34 am 09/18/2017 05:34am
Share

BALI, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police have arrested a man suspected of murdering an elderly Japanese couple earlier this month on the resort island of Bali.

Denpasar police chief Hadi Purnomo said the suspect, a 25-year-old Balinese man, was arrested early Monday in Denpasar, Bali’s capital.

The burned bodies of Hiroko Matsuba, 73, and her husband Norio Matsuba, 76, were discovered Sept. 4 by their adopted son in their house in southern Kuta.

Purnomo said the man attacked the couple using a knife from their house and burned their bodies in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.

He said the suspect confessed that he took $99 from the couple.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

National Mall teems with diverse rallies

Juggalos, Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters converged for their particular causes in the District. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?