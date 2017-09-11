501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pliskova advances to 2nd…

Pliskova advances to 2nd round at Japan Women’s Open

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 6:36 am 09/11/2017 06:36am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Kristyna Pliskova advanced to the second round of the Japan Women’s Open by beating Chang Kai-chen of Taiwan 7-5, 7-5 on Monday.

The Czech had 14 aces in hot and windy conditions at Ariake Colloseum and will face either Nao Hibino or Miyu Kato in the second round.

Third-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium also advanced, beating Evgeniya Rodina of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Also, Wang Qiang of China defeated Hsieh Su-wei of Taiwan 7-5, 6-2 and Jana Cepelova of Slovakia advanced when Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus retired while trailing 6-3, 1-0.

Japanese veteran Kimiko Date, who announced last week she will retire for good after the Japan Women’s Open, will play 78th-ranked Aleksandra Krunic in the first round on Tuesday.

The 46-year-old Date, who had a career-high ranking of No. 4, retired once before in 1996 and returned to competition in 2008.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?