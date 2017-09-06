Philippines to assist Filipinos who may be deported from US

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines says it will assist some 10,000 Filipinos who may be deported after the U.S. administration decided to rescind a program that allows undocumented immigrant children to stay legally in the country.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Wednesday funds earmarked to assist Filipinos overseas can be released to help those affected by the revocation of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals or DACA.

He called on Filipinos in the U.S. to actively support efforts to pass legislation that would benefit immigrants enrolled in DACA and for those who may be affected to hope for the best but be prepared for the worst.

Cayetano says the Philippines is ready to welcome those who return to the country. There are an estimated 310,000 undocumented Filipinos in the U.S.

