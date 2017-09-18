501.5
Philippines: 3 Marawi siege leaders dead, 2 still fighting

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 6:24 am 09/18/2017 06:24am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military chief says three leaders of the Islamic State-linked militants who attacked a southern city have been killed in more than three months of fighting but two others, including a top Asian terror suspect, are still alive and leading the fighting.

Military chief Gen. Eduardo Ano said in a news conference Monday that about 10 foreign militants, mostly Malaysians and Indonesians, are with a few dozen remaining militants who are making a final stand in a lakeside Marawi community after a series of battle setbacks.

Ano said the military believes Abdullah Maute and two of his brothers who allegedly led the May 23 insurrection have been killed, but a fourth brother, Omarkhayam Maute, and terror suspect Isnilon Hapilon are still leading the battle in the devastated city.

