Philippine troops kill 9 communist rebels in village clash

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 8:33 am 09/20/2017 08:33am
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine military officials say nine communist guerrillas have been killed in a clash with troops, and a government militiaman was abducted by rebels in the latest flare-ups in the decades-long insurgency.

Military spokesman Col. Edgard Arevalo said Wednesday that the violence involving New People’s Army guerrillas would not help foster the possible resumption of peace talks, which have been suspended for about two months due to sporadic clashes.

Military officials said the nine rebels were killed during a two-hour gunbattle Wednesday that also wounded a soldier in northern Carranglan town in Nueva Ecija province.

Suspected rebels abducted the militiaman Monday in Occidental Mindoro province, south of Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte said recently he was open to resuming the peace talks but had to consult other officials.

