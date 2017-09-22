Pakistan’s ex-ruler Musharraf rejects Bhutto accusations

201.5
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is denying that he bears any responsibility for the 2007 assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was killed in suicide attack in the city of Rawalpindi while campaigning to replace him as president.

In a video message from his exile in London on Friday, Musharraf says Bhutto’s husband, Asif Ali Zardari, was the only one who “benefited from Bhutto’s murder” and later became president while he, Musharraf, had to step down.

A Pakistani court last month sentenced two former police officers to 17 years in prison for failing to protect Bhutto.

Musharraf, accused of complicity in the assassination, had pleaded not guilty at a 2013 court appearance. The judge in August ordered his property seized after he failed to appear in court.

