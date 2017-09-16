501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistani judge sentences Christian…

Pakistani judge sentences Christian to death over blasphemy

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 4:49 am 09/16/2017 04:49am
Share

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a Pakistani judge has sentenced a Christian man to death after finding him guilty of insulting Islam’s Prophet in the eastern Punjab province.

Riaz Anjum said Saturday the judge announced the verdict a day earlier in the city of Gujrat.

He identified the man as Nadeem James, 35, who was arrested last year after he sent a poem to his Muslim friend on WhatsApp.

Under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death.

Domestic and international human rights groups say these laws are often misused to settle personal scores and target minorities.

In 2015, Muslims beat to death a Christian couple and burned their bodies in a brick kiln for allegedly desecrating the Quran.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?