Pakistani envoys meet as world pressure mounts on Islamabad

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 6:38 am 09/05/2017 06:38am
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani diplomats from around the world are meeting in Islamabad to form a new policy on fighting militants.

The meeting comes weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed Islamabad harbors fighters battling U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Tuesday’s three-day conference comes a day after Pakistan’s longtime ally China and four other countries including India agreed to foster cooperation against two terrorist organizations based in Pakistan.

China had earlier blocked Indian attempts to have the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, put on a U.N. Security Council terror blacklist. India accuses Pakistan of harboring and training militants to launch attacks on its soil.

Monday’s move put more strain on Pakistan, already under pressure since last month when Trump revealed his new strategy for Afghanistan and singled out Islamabad for harboring militants.

