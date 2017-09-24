201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Pakistan says Indian fire…

Pakistan says Indian fire in Kashmir kills girl

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 6:58 am 09/24/2017 06:58am
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan says Indian troops have fired across the Line of Control in the disputed Kashmir region, killing a young girl and wounding two other people.

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry said the shooting took place late Saturday, in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement. There was no immediate comment from India.

The two sides regularly accuse each other of firing across the Line of Control. Pakistan said Indian fire on Thursday night killed six civilians and wounded 26 others.

Kashmir is split between Pakistani and Indian-controlled zones. The nuclear-armed rivals each claim the Himalayan territory in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News

Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?