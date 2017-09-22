Pakistan army says death toll from India shooting rises to 6

ISLAMABAD (AP) — At least six Pakistani villagers were killed and 26 were wounded in an overnight cross-border shooting by India in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, Pakistan’s military said Friday.

The latest incident, first reported on Thursday night, came as Pakistan’s prime minister accused New Delhi of committing 600 such cease-fire violations since January.

In his speech before the U.N. General Assembly, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi urged the United Nations to appoint a special envoy to Kashmir, and reiterated his accusations against India, saying that New Delhi is “brutally suppressing” the struggle of the people in Kashmir.

The disputed Kashmir region is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

In Friday’s statement, army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor said women and children were among the villagers who were killed or wounded in what he called “unprovoked” Indian shelling across the boundary in the Charwah and Harpal villages, on the Pakistani side.

Initially, the army on Thursday said that four civilians had died from Indian fire in Kashmir.

Pakistan and India have fought two wars over control of the disputed region since their independence from Britain in 1947.

This story has been corrected to show that the army spokesman said the fire by India was “unprovoked,” not “unproved.”

