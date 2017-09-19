501.5
Officials: Tillerson speaks to Suu Kyi on Myanmar refugees

By The Associated Press September 19, 2017 2:36 pm 09/19/2017 02:36pm
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, center, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, right, and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin listen as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials say Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has spoken by phone with Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi about the Rohingya Muslim refugee crisis.

Tillerson is not known to have spoken to Suu Kyi before.

The officials said the call occurred Tuesday. They requested anonymity as they weren’t authorized to discuss it.

Myanmar is facing international condemnation for its treatment of the minority group.

More than 400,000 Rohingya have fled to neighboring Bangladesh in the last three weeks amid a military crackdown following attacks by Rohingya insurgents.

A senior State Department official says Tillerson urged Suu Kyi to grant access to U.N. monitors. Tillerson also asked if the U.S. could provide assistance.

Top U.N. officials have described the current crackdown as ethnic cleansing.

