Nissan shows Leaf electric car revamped with more range

By The Associated Press September 5, 2017 9:06 pm 09/05/2017 09:06pm
Nissan's new Leaf electric vehicle is shown during the world premiere in Chiba, near Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017. The zero-emissions vehicle, which Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. unveiled in the U.S. late Tuesday and in a Tokyo suburb Wednesday, promises a travel range of about 400 kilometers or 150 miles before needing another charge. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

CHIBA, Japan (AP) — Nissan’s new Leaf electric car goes father on a charge and comes with autonomous drive technology and single-pedal driving. But whether it can catch on with anyone but the most zealously green-minded remains to be seen.

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. unveiled its zero-emissions vehicle in the U.S. late Tuesday and in a Tokyo suburb Wednesday.

It promises a travel range of about 400 kilometers or 150 miles before needing another charge. That’s more than Leaf models on sale now but still shy of Tesla’s Model 3 and the Chevrolet Bolt.

The Leaf’s one pedal accelerates and slows the vehicle, eliminating the need for a separate brake pedal. It also offers autonomous drive technology and parks itself.

Nissan is also cutting the U.S. price by $690 to just under $30,000.

