Mongolian prime minister voted out over graft allegations

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 10:49 am 09/07/2017 10:49am
ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia (AP) — Mongolian lawmakers have voted to dismiss the prime minister and his 14-month-old Cabinet for alleged incompetence and corruption related to the signing of government contracts with companies linked to three Cabinet ministers.

A bloc of lawmakers from the ruling Mongolian People’s Party joined with members of the opposition to pass a motion demanding that Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat and his Cabinet resign over the granting of contracts worth $328 million.

The MPP controls 65 seats in the 76-member Great Hural, with the opposition Mongolian Democratic Party and independents sharing the remainder. Out of 73 lawmakers present during voting late Thursday, 33 from the MPP and nine opposition and independent lawmakers voted for the dismissal.

Mongolian Democratic Party lawmaker Batzandan Jalbasuren said the government had failed in the fight against corruption.

