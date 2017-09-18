501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Mattis: No need yet…

Mattis: No need yet to shoot down NKorean missiles

By The Associated Press September 18, 2017 3:44 pm 09/18/2017 03:44pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the U.S. has not attempted to shoot down any of North Korea’s missiles — including two that have recently overflown Japan — because they have not posed a direct threat.

In remarks to reporters at the Pentagon, Mattis said U.S. and Japanese missile defenses have been ready to respond, but were not needed.

If a North Korean missile were to threaten U.S. or Japanese territory, he said, “that would elicit a different response from us.”

He said North Korea is deliberately carrying out tests that come as close as possible to provoking the U.S. without drawing a military response.

North Korea has said it is developing a long-range missile force capable of delivering a nuclear weapon to U.S. territory.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?