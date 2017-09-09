501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Kiryu becomes 1st Japan…

Kiryu becomes 1st Japan sprinter to break 10-second barrier

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 3:29 am 09/09/2017 03:29am
Share
Japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu celebrates after setting new national record at a 100-meter race in Fukui, Fukui prefecture, western Japan Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Kiryu became the first Japanese sprinter to break the 10-second barrier, winning a 100-meter race in 9.98 seconds on Saturday. (Suo Takekuma/Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshihide Kiryu became the first Japanese sprinter to break the 10-second barrier, winning a 100-meter race in 9.98 seconds on Saturday.

Running in an intercollegiate meet, the 21-year-old Kiryu took .02 seconds off the Japanese national record set by Koji Ito in 1998.

Kiryu was a member of Japan’s silver medal-winning men’s 4×100 relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2013, Kiryu ran 10.01 seconds at the Oda Memorial meet in Hiroshima, but the IAAF later rejected the time as an official record due to the use of unapproved wind-speed measurement equipment on the track.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Other Sports Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?