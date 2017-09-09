501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Kanazaki goal gives Kashima…

Kanazaki goal gives Kashima Antlers 6-point lead in J-League

By The Associated Press September 9, 2017 10:48 am 09/09/2017 10:48am
Share

TOKYO (AP) — Defending champion Kashima Antlers edged relegation-threatened Omiya Ardija 1-0 Saturday to take a six-point lead in the J-League.

Mu Kanazaki put the hosts ahead with his 10th goal of the season in the 33rd minute as Kashima won its third straight game. It is six points ahead of Kawasaki Frontale with nine games remaining.

Ryota Oshima, Yu Kobayashi and Akihiro Ienaga scored as Kawasaki beat Yokohama F Marinos 3-0 to move second on 49 points.

Yokohama’s first defeat in 15 matches saw them drop from second to fifth on 47 points.

Kashiwa Reysol is in third place after a 2-1 win over Urawa Reds. Kenyu Sugimoto scored two goals to lead fourth-place Cerezo Osaka to a 4-1 win over FC Tokyo.

Brazilian striker Reis scored a late winner as Consadole Sapporo beat visiting Jubilo Iwata 2-1.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and last-place Albirex Niigata finished 0-0, while Kotaro Omori scored the winner as Vissel Kobe beat Gamba Osaka 2-1.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?