201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Japan's baby panda now…

Japan’s baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 2:41 am 09/25/2017 02:41am
Share
This Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 photo released by Tokyo Zoological Park Society, shows a female giant panda cub on the 100th day since her birth, at Ueno Zoo in Tokyo. The baby giant panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang in Chinese, or Shan Shan in Japanese, announced on Monday, Sept. 25, 2017. The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, is chosen from more than 320,000 candidates from the public and was also approved by the Chinese authorities. (Tokyo Zoological Park Society via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s baby panda now has a name: Xiang Xiang, or fragrance.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said Monday the 3-month-old giant panda is called Shan Shan in Japanese, or Xiang Xiang in Chinese.

The name, whose Chinese characters mean fragrance, was chosen from more than 320,000 suggestions and was approved by Chinese authorities.

The Ueno Zoo in Tokyo says the panda is healthy and growing rapidly. She weighs 6 kilograms (13 pounds) and measures 65 centimeters (26 inches) long, nearly twice as big as she was a month ago.

Videos released last week showed the fluffy black-and-white cub crawling, and some teeth coming in.

Xiang Xiang was born on June 12 to the zoo’s resident giant panda, Shin Shin.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Asia News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?