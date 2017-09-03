Japan Princess engaged to college love; wedding next year

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Emperor Akihito’s oldest grandchild, Princess Mako, says she is getting married to her university classmate who won her heart with bright smiles and sincerity.

Mako and her fiance Kei Komuro told a joint news conference Sunday their relationship started when Mako sat behind him at a campus meeting five years ago at Tokyo’s International Christian University, where they graduated from.

Palace officials say their wedding is expected next year.

Mako says she fell in love with his “smiles like the sun,” sincerity and a big heart.

Mako’s 83-year-old grandfather, Emperor Akihito, is expected to abdicate in late 2018. He’ll be succeeded by his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

Mako does not qualify as women aren’t allowed to succeed the throne. She’ll lose her royal status after marrying the commoner.

