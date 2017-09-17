501.5
Jamaica’s Violet Brown dies at 117; Japan woman now oldest

By The Associated Press September 17, 2017 12:47 pm 09/17/2017 12:47pm
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — The world’s oldest person has died in Jamaica. Violet Brown was 117 years and 189 days old.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, calling her “an inspiring woman.”

The woman known as “Aunt V” died Friday at a local hospital, where she had been treated for heart arrhythmia and dehydration.

With her death, the Gerontology Research Group lists Nabi Tajima of Japan was the oldest surviving person. She was born on Aug. 4, 1900.

Brown spent much of her life cutting sugar cane. She remained active in her church until recently and credited her longevity to hard work and her Christian faith.

She had four sons and two daughters. Her eldest son died in April at age 97.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

