Indonesia militant gets life in attack that killed child

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An Indonesian court has sentenced an Islamic militant to life imprisonment over an attack on a church that killed a 2-year-old girl and injured three other children.

The attacker was captured by local residents after throwing a Molotov cocktail at Oikumene Church in Samarinda, the provincial capital of East Kalimantan province on the island of Borneo, in November last year.

Two-year-old Ade Intan Marbun died from her burns.

The militant, Juhanda, who uses a single name, was previously convicted in 2011 of terrorism offenses but was released in July 2014.

Four co-conspirators were also sentenced Monday to prison terms of up to seven years.

