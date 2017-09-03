501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Indian Prime Minister Modi…

Indian Prime Minister Modi drops ministers as economy slips

By The Associated Press September 3, 2017 6:22 am 09/03/2017 06:22am
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reshuffled some of his key minister’s portfolios to refurbish his government’s image, which has been dented by falling economic indicators.

Modi on Sunday named Suresh Prabhu as the new commerce and industry minister and Piyush Goyal the railways minister. Dharmendra Pradhan was promoted as oil and gas minister. Modi dropped half a dozen ministers for failing performance.

India’s economic growth rate has fallen four quarters in a row to 5.7 percent in April-June, down from 7.9 percent in the same quarter last year. Exports have stagnated for the past three years.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Business & Finance Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Days after Harvey, flooding devastation continues

Nearly a week after Harvey crashed into the Texas coastline, the Houston area is beginning its slow recovery from the storm's catastrophic damage. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?