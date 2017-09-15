501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » India: Indian soldier killed…

India: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 3:50 am 09/15/2017 03:50am
Share

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — An Indian paramilitary officer says a border guard has been killed after Pakistani soldiers fired at several positions along the volatile border in disputed Kashmir.

D. Parekh, a senior officer with India’s Border Security Force, says Pakistani soldiers early Friday fired mortar shells and automatic rifles at border posts in five places in Arnia sector.

Parekh called it a violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the nuclear rivals, both of who claim Kashmir in its entirety.

He says Indian soldiers retaliated.

According to police, a civilian also has been wounded.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

In the past, both countries have accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians on either side.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

13 best universities in the DC area

U.S. News and World Report ranked more than 200 universities around the country based on academic performance as well as faculty and financial resources. Find out which area universities were nationally ranked.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?