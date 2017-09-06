501.5
Independence banners on Hong Kong campus renew tensions

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 4:57 am 09/06/2017 04:57am
HONG KONG (AP) — Banners supporting independence for Chinese-controlled Hong Kong have appeared on a university campus at the start of classes, rekindling tensions over free speech in the semiautonomous city.

The black banners declaring “Hong Kong Independence” in English and Chinese were put up around the Chinese University of Hong Kong’s campus on Monday.

Media reports said the school quickly took them down but more were put up a day later.

One remained strung up over a busy central square on Wednesday. Posters on a nearby wall said, “Fight for our homeland. Fight for Hong Kong independence.”

It’s unclear who was responsible but student leaders have been wrangling with the university administration to keep them up, saying students should be allowed to discuss current issues.

University officials say the banners are illegal.

