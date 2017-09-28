201.5
Image of Asia: China exhibition on achievements under Xi

By The Associated Press September 28, 2017 5:30 am 09/28/2017 05:30am
Visitors walk past video display boards at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in Beijing, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2017. The exhibition comes ahead of a Communist Party congress in October during which Xi is expected to be confirmed for a second five-year term as China's head of state. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In this photo by Associated Press photographer Mark Schiefelbein, visitors walk past video display boards at an exhibition highlighting China’s achievements during five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The exhibition at the Beijing Exhibition Hall comes ahead of a Communist Party congress in October during which Xi is expected to be confirmed for a second five-year term as China’s head of state.

This image was made with a 24-70mm lens at a shutter speed of 1/125, aperture of f9, and ISO 320.

