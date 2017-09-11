501.5
Gunmen kill 4 minority Shiites in Pakistan

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 5:12 am 09/11/2017 05:12am
In this Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, photo, Pakistani volunteers unload the body of a man from an ambulance upon arrival at a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan. Pakistani police said gunmen shot and killed four Shiite Muslims in an apparent sectarian attack. (AP Photo/Arshad Butt)

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen have shot and killed four Shiite Muslims in Pakistan in an apparent sectarian attack, police said Monday.

Police officer Mohammad Khan said two other people were wounded in the overnight shooting near Quetta, in the southwestern Baluchistan province.

Those killed were members of the Shiite Hazara, a minority group in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Khan says they were traveling to Quetta from Afghanistan but he was not sure of their nationality. The vehicle was attacked when they stopped for fuel.

No one claimed the fatal shooting. Sunni extremists view Shiites as apostates deserving of death, and have carried out several sectarian attacks in Pakistan and Afghanistan in recent years.

