Group calls for Indonesia gov’t to investigate raid on women

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 12:37 am 09/06/2017 12:37am
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A rights group is calling on the Indonesian government to immediately investigate a raid by police and village leaders that forced 12 women described as lesbians out of their community.

Human Rights Watch says Wednesday that the Sept. 2 raid and eviction in West Java province’s Tugu Jaya village violated rights to privacy, non-discrimination and basic due process.

Homosexuality is not illegal in Muslim-majority Indonesia, but anti-gay discrimination has increased since early 2016 when officials began calling for society to reject LGBT individuals.

The rights group says the raid of the women’s home in Tugu Jaya came after local Islamic youth groups and religious leaders complained that their cohabitation was against the teachings of Islam.

