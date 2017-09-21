201.5
Grenade attack kills 3, wounds 23 in Indian-held Kashmir

By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 4:12 am 09/21/2017 04:12am
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Three civilians were killed and 23 others wounded after suspected rebels Thursday lobbed a grenade at a motorcade of a local government minister in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

Police said the attack occurred as the minister’s motorcade passed though the southern Tral town. Three pedestrians, including a woman, were killed and 10 others wounded, said police director-general S.P.Vaid. He said eight paramilitary soldiers, four police and a government engineer were also hurt.

The minister escaped unhurt.

No rebel group fighting against Indian rule has claimed responsibility for the attack. Reinforcements of government forces cordoned off the area to hunt for the attackers.

Kashmir is divided between the nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan, and both claim the region in entirety. They have fought two wars over its control since they won independence from Britain in 1947.

Rebel groups demand that Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in Kashmir’s mostly Muslim population and most people support the rebels’ cause against Indian rule. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training the rebels, which Pakistan denies.

