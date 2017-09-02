501.5
FM statement: Pakistan wants to see peace in Afghanistan

By The Associated Press September 2, 2017 7:48 am 09/02/2017 07:48am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry says the country wants to see peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The statement Saturday comes a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s message for the Eid al-Adha holiday called on Pakistan to engage in comprehensive peace negotiations.

The Pakistan statement noted there are already mechanisms for dialogue with Afghanistan in place. It says Pakistan will do its part in all initiatives aimed at securing peace.

Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of harboring insurgents, while Islamabad says its enemies have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan celebrated the Eid al-Adha holiday on Friday while in Pakistan the holiday was being celebrated on Saturday. It commemorates Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son.

