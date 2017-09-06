501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha goes…

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha goes home with ‘Viceroy’s House’

By The Associated Press September 6, 2017 10:53 am 09/06/2017 10:53am
Share
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, file photo, Director Gurinder Chadha poses for photographers during the premiere for the film 'Viceroy's House' in London. Chadha hoped her new film would be very personal, one that explored her family’s South Asian history. But when it was done, it turned out to be the story of a few more people, millions, actually. “Viceroy’s House” explores how India and Pakistan were carved from the former British Empire in 1947, triggering one of the modern world’s bloodiest chapters in which scores of Hindus and Muslims fled their homes. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Gurinder Chadha hoped her new film would be very personal, one that explored her family’s South Asian history. But when it was done, it turned out to be the story of a few more people — millions, actually.

“Viceroy’s House” explores how India and Pakistan were carved from the former British Empire in 1947, triggering one of the modern world’s bloodiest chapters in which scores of Hindus and Muslims fled their homes, including Chadha’s family.

To tell this complex, emotional story, the “Bend It Like Beckham” director and co-writer came up with an interesting recipe: Onto the epic sweep of history she built both a “Romeo and Juliet” love story and a “Downton Abbey”-style split between gentry and servants.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Entertainment News Latest News Movie News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Florida and the Caribbean brace for Hurricane Irma

See photos of residents preparing to face the storm.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?