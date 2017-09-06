Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha goes home with ‘Viceroy’s House’

NEW YORK (AP) — Gurinder Chadha hoped her new film would be very personal, one that explored her family’s South Asian history. But when it was done, it turned out to be the story of a few more people — millions, actually.

“Viceroy’s House” explores how India and Pakistan were carved from the former British Empire in 1947, triggering one of the modern world’s bloodiest chapters in which scores of Hindus and Muslims fled their homes, including Chadha’s family.

To tell this complex, emotional story, the “Bend It Like Beckham” director and co-writer came up with an interesting recipe: Onto the epic sweep of history she built both a “Romeo and Juliet” love story and a “Downton Abbey”-style split between gentry and servants.

