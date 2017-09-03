Fight Schedule

Sept. 8

At The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas (SHO), David Benavidez vs. Ronald Gavril, 12, for the vacant WBC super middleweight title; J’Leon Love vs. Abraham Han, 10, super middleweights; Caleb Plant vs. Alan Campa, 10, super middleweights.

Sept. 9

At Berlin, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Marco Huck, 12, for Usyk’s WBO World cruiserweight title; Noel Gevor vs. Isiah Thomas, 10, cruiserweights; Otto Wallin vs. German Timur Stark, 10, heavyweights.

At Resorts World Casino, Ozone Park, N.Y. (CBSSN), Elio Rojas vs. Bryant Cruz, 10, junior lightweights.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (HBO), Wisaksil Wangek vs. Roman Gonzalez, 12, for Wangek’s WBC World super flyweight title; Naoya Inoue vs. Antonio Nieves, 12, for Inoue’s WBO World super flyweight title; Carlos Cuadras vs. Juan Francisco Estrada, 12, super flyweights.

Sept. 13

At Osaka, Japan, Yukinori Oguni vs. Ryosuke Iwasa, 12, for Oguni’s IBF junior featherweight title; Kosei Tanaka vs. Rangsan Chayanram, 12, for Tanaka’s WBO World junior flyweight title.

Sept. 15

At The Dome at the Ballpark, Rosemont, Ill. (CBSSN), Mike Lee vs. Aaron Quattrocchi, 10, light heavyweights.

At MGM Grand, Las Vegas, Caludio Marrero vs. Jesus Rojas, 10, featherweights.

Sept. 16

At Cebu City, Philippines, Milan Melindo vs. Hekkie Budler, 12, for Melindo’s IBF junior flyweight title; Johnriel Casimero vs. Jonas Sultan, 12, super flyweights.

At T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas (PPV), Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez, 12, for Golovkin’s WBC World/WBA Super World/IBF/IBO middleweight titles; Joseph Diaz vs. Jorge Lara, 12, featherweights; Diego De La Hoya vs. Randy Caballero, 12, junior featherweights; Ryan Martin vs. Francisco Rojo, 10 rounds, lightweights.

Sept. 19

At Sands Bethlehem Event Center, Bethlehem, Pa. (FS1), Stephen Fulton vs. Adam Lopez, 8, featherweights.

Sept. 22

At Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. (ESPN), Oscar Valdez vs. Genesis Servania, 12, for Valdez’s WBO World featherweight title; Gilberto Ramirez vs. Jessie Hart, 12, for Ramirez’s WBO World super middleweight title; Felix Verdejo vs. Antonio Lozada Jr., 10, lightweights; Alex Saucedo vs. Gustavo Vittori, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 23

At Manchester, England, Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury, 12, for Parker’s WBO World heavyweight title; Jimmy Kelly vs. Stiliyan Kostov, 12, super welterweights; Josh Wale vs. Don Broadhurst, 12, for Wale’s British bantamweight title; Joe Murray vs. Matty Fagan, 10, lightweights. Peter McDonagh vs. Shayne Singleton, 10 rounds, junior middleweight.

At San Antonio, Yunier Dorticos vs. Dmitry Kudryashov, 12, for Dorticcos’ WBA World cruiserweight title.

At the Forum, Inglewood, Calif. (HBO), Jorge Linares vs. Luke Campbell, 12, for Linares’ WBA World lightweight title; Antonio Orozco vs Roberto Oritz, 10, super lightweights.

Sept. 26

At Cannery Casino & Hotel, Las Vegas (FS1), Eduard Ramirez vs. Leduan Barthelemy, 10, featherweights.

Sept. 30

At Riga, Latvia, Mairis Briedis vs. Mike Perez, 12 for Briedis’ WBC World cruiserweight title.

At Boston (ESPN), Gary O’Sullivan vs. Gabriel Rosado, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 3

At TBA (FS1), Devon Alexander vs. Walter Castillo, 10, welterweights.

Oct. 5

At Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, Conn., Vaughn Alexander vs. Elvin Ayala, 10, middleweights.

Oct. 13

At Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif. (ESPN), Fidel Maldonado Jr. vs. Ismael Barroso, 12, for Maldonado’s WBC FECARBOX super lightweight title; Pablo Cesar Cano vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10, super lightweights.

Oct. 14

At London, George Groves vs. Jamie Cox, 12, for Groves’ WBA Super World super middleweight title.

At Barclays Center, New York (SHO), Erislandy Lara vs. Terrell Gausha, 12, for Lara’s WBA junior middleweight title; Jermell Charlo vs. Erickson Lubin, 12, for Charlo’s WBC junior middleweight title; Jarrett Hurd vs. Austin Trout, 12, for Hurd’s IBF junior middleweight title.

At StubHub Center, Carson, Calif. (FOX), Leo Santa Cruz, vs. Chris Avalos, 12, for Santa Cruz’s WBA Super featherweight title; Abner Mares vs. Andres Guttierez, 12, for Mares’ WBA World featherweight title.

Oct. 21

At Belfast, Northern Ireland, Ryan Burnett vs. Zhanat Zhakiyanov, 12, for Burnett’s IBF and Zhakiyanov’s WBA Super World bantamweight titles; Paul Hyland Jr. vs. Stephen Ormond, 12, lightweights; Tommy Coyle vs. Tyrone McCullagh, 10, super lightweights.

Oct. 22

At Tokyo, Hassan N’Dam vs. Ryota Murata, 12, for N’dam’s WBA World middleweight title.

Oct. 28

At TBA, Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev, 12, for Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title.

Oct. 31

At The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Cesar Juarez, 12, for Magdaleno’s WBO World junior featherweight title; Artur Beterbiev vs. Enrico Koelling, 12, light heavyweights.

