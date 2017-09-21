201.5
Families of Japan war dead to pray for fallen US soldiers

September 21, 2017
TOKYO (AP) — Dozens of descendants of Japanese soldiers killed in World War II have headed to Hawaii to pay respects to American war dead.

Nippon Izokukai, the Bereaved Family Association of Japan, is sending 36 children, grandchildren and other relatives of fallen Japanese soldiers to the U.S. to mark the 70th anniversary of the group’s founding.

The visitors, who left Tokyo late Thursday, plan to lay flowers at Pearl Harbor, the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii, and Arlington National Cemetery near Washington.

The group, established in 1947 to support families of Japanese soldiers killed in the war, has long supported Japan’s ruling party. As its original members have grown older and its membership has declined, their offspring say they are seeking a way to convey a message of peace.

