Entire Philippine city police sacked over killings, robbery

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says he has ordered the relief of an entire city police force in metropolitan Manila after some of its members were suspected in the gruesome killings of three teenagers and were caught by closed circuit television robbing a house.

Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde ordered Friday the relief and retraining of the 1,200-strong Caloocan city police.

The Department of Justice has started investigation on the murder and torture complaint against four Caloocan policemen allegedly linked to the killing of 17-year-old student Kian Delos Santos during an anti-drug raid last month.

The parents of two other teenagers have also filed double murder and torture complaints against two Caloocan policemen.

Last week, CCTV footage showed 13 policemen robbing a house during an alleged drug raid.

