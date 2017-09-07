501.5
Engine problem, not bird strike forced JAL flight’s return

By The Associated Press September 7, 2017 7:40 am 09/07/2017 07:40am
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese transport officials say engine flames that forced a Japan Airlines plane to make an emergency landing were caused by damaged turbine blades, not a bird strike as initially believed.

The Boeing 777-300 ER carrying 250 passengers and crew returned to Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport on Tuesday after its pilot requested an emergency landing minutes after takeoff, reporting a bird strike. The plane landed safely about an hour later.

The Japan Transport Safety Board said Thursday it has labeled the case a “serious incident” after finding damage to dozens of turbine blades in the engine, made by General Electric, but no trace of a bird strike.

Aviation safety officials are continuing to investigate the cause of the damage.

