Chinese rescuers try to reach 9 trapped construction workers

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 2:24 am 09/15/2017 02:24am
BEIJING (AP) — Rescuers in southern China are racing to save nine construction workers trapped for more than a day after a railway tunnel collapsed.

The tunnel collapsed Thursday morning in southern Yunnan province. The official Xinhua news agency said rescuers dug a small opening in the rubble and were able to confirm Friday morning that all the workers had survived.

A small pipe had been fed through the opening, and a mobile phone signal amplifier had been installed to make it easier to keep in contact with the trapped workers, local authorities told Xinhua.

Construction site accidents remain common in China, sometimes caused by workers cutting corners as they rush to meet deadlines.

