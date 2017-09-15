Chinese man convicted in Taiwan of security violations

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Taiwanese court has sentenced a man from mainland China to 14 months in prison for breaking its national security laws, days after a Taiwanese pro-democracy activist was convicted of political subversion in China.

Taiwan’s official Central News Agency said Zhou Hongxu was convicted of trying to bribe a Taiwanese foreign ministry official into giving him classified information.

Zhou has been held since March, when the official told authorities about the attempted bribe.

Last week, the Taiwanese activist Lee Ming-che was convicted in a Chinese court of subverting the power of the state, though supporters said he’d been forced to confess to crimes he didn’t commit.

