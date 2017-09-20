201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » Ceremony held to mark…

Ceremony held to mark 2 years before 2019 Rugby World Cup

By The Associated Press September 20, 2017 2:02 am 09/20/2017 02:02am
Share
Workers put a protective cover over the Webb Ellis Cup which is displayed at a promotional event for the 2019 Rugby World Cup at Shibuya district in Tokyo, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The trophy will be displayed in several cities in Japan to celebrate two years to go until the Rugby World Cup start in Japan from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO (AP) — Sports fans gathered in Tokyo’s Shibuya entertainment district on Wednesday to mark two years until Japan hosts the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the first time the tournament will be held outside the traditional rugby-playing countries.

Rugby World Cup tournament director Alan Gilpin unveiled the Webb Ellis Cup, saying “this vibrant and special nation will be the center of the sporting universe for an amazing six weeks.”

To promote the tournament, the trophy, which is awarded to the winning team, will make a 46-day tour of the host nation.

On Sunday, Gilpin told local organizers that their preparations are not progressing as smoothly as they should. He specifically pointed out a lack of progress with training venues.

On Nov. 2, venues for the 48 games in 12 cities will be announced.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?