201.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » British lesbian wins landmark…

British lesbian wins landmark Hong Kong residency case

By The Associated Press September 25, 2017 6:26 am 09/25/2017 06:26am
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — A British lesbian has won a landmark legal challenge allowing her residency in Hong Kong, in a ruling that could make it easier for gay couples to move to the Asian financial center.

In a ruling released Monday, Hong Kong’s Court of Appeal overturned a lower court’s judicial review.

The earlier decision sided with the immigration department’s decision to deny the woman a spousal visa that would let her live and work in Hong Kong because the city does not recognize same-sex marriage.

The ruling caps a yearslong fight by the woman, identified in the ruling only as QT, and her partner to be given the same treatment as tens of thousands of other expatriate workers who are allowed to bring their heterosexual spouses to the former British colony.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?