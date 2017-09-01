Brazil’s Temer in China amid push for investment

501.5
BEIJING (AP) — Brazilian President Michel Temer is in China as his country seeks investment to shore up its flagging economy.

Temer met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Friday ahead of next week’s summit of BRICS nations in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that also includes the leaders of Russia, India and South Africa.

Temer said before his departure that he saw China as a major investor in Brazilian airports, shipping terminals and other infrastructure.

Brazilian officials have also said they hope for Chinese technology and financial backing to finish the country’s third nuclear power plant.

Temer has been seeking ways to revive the economy and help save his embattled presidency. China is also a huge market for Brazilian food and natural resource exports.

