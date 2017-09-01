Bomb targeting anti-Taliban elder kills 3 in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani government administrator says a roadside bomb has struck a vehicle carrying an anti-Taliban tribal elder in the northwest, killing him, his son and another person.

Mahmood Khan says three people were also wounded in Friday’s attack in the town of Ambar in Mohmand Province, a tribal region.

No group immediately claimed responsibility but suspicion fell on local Taliban militants who often target pro-government elders there.

Mohmand is located about 75 kilometers (45 miles) northwest of the city of Peshawar.

Pakistani authorities have carried out several military operations in the country’s tribal regions bordering Afghanistan in recent years in an effort to kill or capture local militants, but violence has continued.

