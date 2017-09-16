501.5
Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of violating its airspace

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 1:04 am 09/16/2017 01:04am
A Rohingya Muslim woman cleans utensils near a polluted pond as her children stand near her in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. With Rohingya refugees still flooding across the border from Myanmar, those packed into camps and makeshift settlements in Bangladesh were becoming desperate for scant basic resources as hunger and illness soared. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)

COX’S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi authorities have summoned Myanmar’s envoy to protest what they say were violations of their airspace amid an exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in western Myanmar.

Myanmar’s presidential spokesman on Saturday said there’s no evidence of any trespassing and that Dhaka should have reached out to discuss its concerns instead of issuing public statements.

Up to 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled violence Myanmar and are now in neighboring Bangladesh, living in camps under dire conditions.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that Myanmar drones and helicopters flew into Bangladeshi airspace on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.

It says a protest note was handed to Myanmar’s envoy Friday evening. Bangladesh warned that the “provocative acts” could lead to consequences.

