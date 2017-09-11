501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Asia News » AP PHOTOS: Editor selections…

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

By The Associated Press September 11, 2017 5:19 am 09/11/2017 05:19am
Share
In this Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017, file photo, Myanmar's Rohingya ethnic minority refugees reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox's Bazar's Gundum area, Bangladesh. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh on Sunday fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Some 73,000 people have crossed the border since violence erupted Aug. 25 in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees spokeswoman Vivian Tan. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox’s Bazar’s Gundum area in Bangladesh. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Nearly 300,000 Rohingya have arrived since Aug. 25.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, South Korea fired ballistic missiles during a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site to “strongly warn” Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

Hindu devotees participated in a procession with a giant idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha to immerse it in the Arabian Sea on the final day of the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Latest News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Irma's path of destruction

See images from the scenes of devastation caused by Hurricane Irma.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?