AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar reach for food distributed by Bangladeshi volunteers near Cox’s Bazar’s Gundum area in Bangladesh. Aid officials said relief camps were reaching full capacity as thousands of Rohingya refugees continued to pour into Bangladesh fleeing violence in western Myanmar. Nearly 300,000 Rohingya have arrived since Aug. 25.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, South Korea fired ballistic missiles during a live-fire exercise simulating an attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site to “strongly warn” Pyongyang over its latest nuclear test.

Hindu devotees participated in a procession with a giant idol of the elephant-headed god Ganesha to immerse it in the Arabian Sea on the final day of the 10-day Ganesha Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.